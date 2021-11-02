The Importance of Regular Health and Lung Screenings

With more time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have become do-it-yourself-ers – taking on new home improvement projects, dinner recipes and self-care routines. But one thing we may not have tackled is our health, including keeping up with routine doctor’s visits. If your check-ups have fallen off your to-do list, you’re not alone. In 2020, many Americans delayed visits for routine medical care due to the pandemic. As a result, important tests, like lung cancer screenings, went down by more than 50% from the previous year.

To help address this, Merck has partnered with Lung Cancer Foundation of America, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and Lung Cancer Research Foundation to remind people how important it is to get their health back on track, especially if something isn’t right.