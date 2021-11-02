Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Importance of Regular Health and Lung Screenings

items.[0].videoTitle
The Importance of Regular Health and Lung Screenings
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:58:01-04

With more time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have become do-it-yourself-ers – taking on new home improvement projects, dinner recipes and self-care routines. But one thing we may not have tackled is our health, including keeping up with routine doctor’s visits. If your check-ups have fallen off your to-do list, you’re not alone. In 2020, many Americans delayed visits for routine medical care due to the pandemic. As a result, important tests, like lung cancer screenings, went down by more than 50% from the previous year.
To help address this, Merck has partnered with Lung Cancer Foundation of America, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and Lung Cancer Research Foundation to remind people how important it is to get their health back on track, especially if something isn’t right.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020