The Importance of Online Reviews

Did you know that online reviews can have a bigger impact on your buying choices than ads or influencer endorsements? Pete Scalia spoke with Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation, about the power of reviews and how you can participate in National Leave a Review Day (today, October 22). For more information, visit reputation.com/national-leave-a-review-day

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..