Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Importance of Online Reviews

The Importance of Online Reviews
Posted
and last updated

Did you know that online reviews can have a bigger impact on your buying choices than ads or influencer endorsements? Pete Scalia spoke with Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation, about the power of reviews and how you can participate in National Leave a Review Day (today, October 22). For more information, visit reputation.com/national-leave-a-review-day

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money