Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Importance of Iodine for Early Brain Development

Megan Maisano, a registered dietitian, and mom of two kids under two, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the importance of iodine for early brain development, and how to ensure you're working this essential nutrient into your diet.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:59:41-05

A child's brain grows more rapidly during their first 1,000 days, which spans from conception through age two, than at any other time in their life.

That makes it a crucial window of time for expecting and breastfeeding moms to nourish their child's early brain development. But from nut milks to sea salt, dietary swaps you likely believe are healthy, may actually be depriving them of vital nutrients - one of which is iodine.

Megan Maisano, a registered dietitian, and mom of two kids under two, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the importance of iodine for early brain development, and how to ensure you're working this essential nutrient into your diet.

For more information, visit www.drink-milk.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023