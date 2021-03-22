The Importance of Having a Primary Care Physician

One of the negatives of COVID-19 has been a decrease in primary care doctor visits, as some people have sought to reduce face-to-face interactions. That compounds the fact that the number of Americans with a primary care physician continues to decline, with 25% of people lacking this type of ongoing relationship. Reversing that trend is important given people with a primary care physician are more likely to receive high-value care services and report better care access compared to individuals without a primary care physician. Dr. Gary Grosel from UnitedHealthcare tells us more!