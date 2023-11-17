The Importance of Early Childcare Centers

Federal aid for child care, a critical lifeline for many, ended in September – leaving about 3.2 million children without child care. Child care centers are integral to childhood development. They provide a safe haven for kids, structure and healthy learning habits. And at child care centers, it’s always someone’s first day of school. That’s why child care centers have become experts at helping toddlers and young children adjust to their new schedules on their first day.

To help other parents and kids, Kiddie Academy teamed up with famed illustrator Daniel Wiseman to write the book “Day One is Fun.” The book is meant to ease everyone’s fears and help children feel more confident.

Illustrator Daniel Wiseman, best known for his children’s book “The World Needs More Purple Schools” authored by Kristen Bell, and Rob Bieschke, Kiddie Academy Training Project Manager, spoke with Pete Scalia about why they created the book and how best to manage children’s and parents’ anxiety on the first day of school.

