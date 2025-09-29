Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The importance of cancer screenings and lifestyle choices

UnitedHealthcare offers expanded cancer detection benefits in Ohio, covering eligible members’ screenings at no cost to support prevention and early diagnosis.
The importance of cancer screenings and lifestyle choices
Posted
and last updated

Cancer impacts millions of people each year, with more than 71,000 new cases reported in Ohio alone in 2022. Early detection through screenings and preventive care can make a critical difference, especially with cancers like breast and colorectal cancer. Lifestyle choices such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding tobacco can also help lower risk.

Dr. Gary Grosel of UnitedHealthcare of Ohio explains the importance of knowing your risk factors, making healthy lifestyle choices, and staying up to date on screenings. Visit UHC.com for more information and resources to support your health.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw