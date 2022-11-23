Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Importance of Blood Donation During the Holiday Season

The Importance of Blood Donation During the Holiday Season
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 11:08:16-05

The season of giving is quickly approaching, but you don’t have to empty your wallet to help your community. This Giving Tuesday, give the gift of life by donating blood. It’s free and takes less than an hour. Donations are needed now more than ever because the country’s blood supply level remains stubbornly low. That’s why media sensation Doctor Mike is teaming up with Blood Centers of America (BCA) and Abbott to encourage people to make a life-saving impact this year.

Every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to emergencies, including burn and accident victims, surgeries, organ transplants and patients receiving treatment for cancer. One donation can save up to three lives, but donations typically drop during the winter months because of holiday schedules and seasonal illnesses.

To avoid critical disruptions in the nation’s blood supply, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and schedule your next appointment. You can donate blood up to six times a year.

For more information, visit www.bethe1donor.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!