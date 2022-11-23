The Importance of Blood Donation During the Holiday Season

The season of giving is quickly approaching, but you don’t have to empty your wallet to help your community. This Giving Tuesday, give the gift of life by donating blood. It’s free and takes less than an hour. Donations are needed now more than ever because the country’s blood supply level remains stubbornly low. That’s why media sensation Doctor Mike is teaming up with Blood Centers of America (BCA) and Abbott to encourage people to make a life-saving impact this year.

Every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to emergencies, including burn and accident victims, surgeries, organ transplants and patients receiving treatment for cancer. One donation can save up to three lives, but donations typically drop during the winter months because of holiday schedules and seasonal illnesses.

To avoid critical disruptions in the nation’s blood supply, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and schedule your next appointment. You can donate blood up to six times a year.

For more information, visit www.bethe1donor.com

#WCPO9Sponsor