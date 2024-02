This Black History Month, Hoxworth Blood Center is calling on the community to save lives. Minority blood donors are crucial to make sure a resilient and diverse blood supply is available to Cincinnatians in need. Currently, less than 20% of blood donations come from individuals in communities of color. Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw answered the call – and recently donated blood for the first time.

