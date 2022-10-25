The Impact Climate Change is Having on Trees

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today. In fact, the far-reaching impact of climate change affects the future of everything – even what we plant in our gardens and yards. A new tool created by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the Davey Tree Institute reveals how future hardiness zones are shifting dramatically. This means that in some parts of the country, trees planted today, won’t be the same species that will thrive decades from now.

Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, joined Cincy Lifestyle to talk about a new tool that was created in partnership with the Davey Tree Institute to show how ‘hardiness zones’ are changing now and in the future. As the climate continues to warm, learn how the types of trees and plants that thrive in a particular area will change. He also revealed how the climate is warming fast enough to change hardiness zones within the lifespan of trees that are being planted today.

For more information, visit www.arborday.org

