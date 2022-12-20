The Holiday Season is the Time to Plan for Vacation

Each year, National Plan for Vacation Day is recognized in January. It provides a timely reminder that it is important to get a head start on scheduling that dream vacation to guarantee great adventures. However, the experts say that waiting until January may be too late to set up an amazing vacation. That is why travel expert Rachel Rudwall is encouraging families to take a few minutes during the holidays to plan their next family trip. Rachel is an Emmy-Nominated TV Host for shows like Travel Channel’s Epic Lists and HLN’s Vacation Chasers. Rudwall provides tips and strategies for vacation planning on a budget, as well as providing ideas for unique and interesting places everyone should consider visiting. She will also share timely suggestions for traveling overseas and exploring in anyone’s home state.

WHAT SHOULD WE LOOK FOR

For those looking to plan a budget-friendly trip this winter do not let costs get in the way of getting to the slopes. Book at one of Motel 6’s nearly 280 properties nearby ski resorts and take advantage of a 10% discount on Indy Pass lift tickets through the My6 discount with code MOTEL6INDY23. For budget friendly tips and to become a My6 Rewards member at no cost, visit motel6.com where kids and pets stay free!

ANOTHER TOP TRAVEL SUGGESTION

Rachel, like most, can not go anywhere without her phone. It has everything including GPS, phone, camera, contacts and often tickets and reservations, which is why she never goes on the road without OtterBox. Get ready for travels with cases and power products from OtterBox. They have a case to keep everyone in the family protected and charged up with a full line of power products. Find all of these cases and more at Verizon.com or your local Verizon store.

PREPARE FOR UNEXPECTED TRAVEL PROBLEMS

When planning travel, unexpected events can happen. That is why Rachel always recommends travel insurance, and her favorite is Allianz. Allianz Travel Insurance can give the peace of mind to fully enjoy any trip and protect it from unexpected cancellations, delays and more. Buying travel insurance is the best way to protect your travel investment and be reimbursed for covered cancellations, significant travel delays, baggage issues and even medical emergencies. Look for Allianz Travel Insurance when booking with most major airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel agents. For more information, visit www.allianztravelinsurance.com

PLANNING FOR A MEMORABLE VACATION

With warm sunshine and a Boricua spirit that cannot be matched, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination for that next vacation and it is a quick easy to reach. The daily sunshine and a Boricua spirit makes it the perfect destination for a winter trip. There are about 80 daily nonstop flights from 23 U.S. markets to Puerto Rico, which makes it easy to enjoy the many unique adventures. Also, since Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory so U.S. citizens do not need a passport to reach this paradise destination. For more information, visit www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com

#WCPO9Sponsor