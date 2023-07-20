The Growth of the MLS

More Americans are watching soccer than ever before. This Major League Soccer season, multiple crowds of more than 65,000 fans attended opening weekend, and a record crowd is expected at the Rose Bowl when the LA Galaxy host rival LAFC on the 4th of July. Local teams are also drawing new passionate fans, leading to packed stadiums and expanded business opportunities in each club’s city. Interest in soccer across the continent will only increase with the World Cup slated to come to North America in 2026.

For those who can’t attend games, every live Major League Soccer regular season match is available to watch on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass also offers the entire playoffs, and the new Leagues Cup tournament featuring all the clubs from MLS and LIGA MX that starts July 21. MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com

MLS Season Pass studio host and match analyst Tony Cherchi joined Pete Scalia to share his perspective on the growth of soccer in the U.S., the influence of Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi’s upcoming move to Inter Miami, Leagues Cup, an unprecedented event in global football, and how Apple’s partnership with the league will help to introduce the sport to a new audience of fans.

