The Future of the Office and the Workplace

We've all been through a pretty searing experience with the pandemic, but even before the initial outbreak of COVID-19, workplaces were becoming more dynamic. And now, many employers are struggling with how to bring employees safely back into the office. David Cocchiara from OfficeSpace Software told us about some of the different workplace models local businesses are looking at right now.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray