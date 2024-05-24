The Future of Car Buying: How EPA Regulations Will Change the Market

This March, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized new tailpipe emission standards for vehicles manufactured between 2027-2032. The regulation will require new cars and trucks sold in the United States to meet the most stringent emissions standards in history—standards none of today’s gas, diesel or traditional hybrid vehicles can meet on their own.

Despite this directly impacting the future of automobiles and consumer choice in the United States, most Americans are unaware of this new regulation. The policy—which will drastically reduce the availability of new gas vehicles—will go into effect unless overturned by a Congressional Review Act.

Pete Scalia spoke with Chet Thompson, President and CEO of AFPM, to discuss the EPA’s new regulation and how it will impact consumers and their ability to purchase new gas cars and trucks.

For more information, visit www.DontBanOurCars.com

