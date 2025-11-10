Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Future of Cancer Care Is Happening at UC Health

The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center pioneers advanced GI cancer care with robotic surgery, targeted therapies, and personalized vaccine research
At the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, innovation isn’t just a word—it’s a promise. A promise to every patient that we’re searching for cures, advancing new treatments, and creating personalized care plans for the best possible outcomes. As the only adult academic medical center in the region, no cancer is too complicated for our team. From expert surgeries to clinical trials that give patients more options for their care.

Listen in as Dr. Syed Ahmad and Dr. Davendra Sohal share exciting updates about treating GI cancers like delivering chemotherapy directly to the liver to shrink tumors before surgery or developing personalized vaccines tailored to an individual tumor.

The future of cancer care is happening now, and it’s right here at the UC Cancer Center. If you or a loved one needs cancer care or a second opinion, call 513-585-UCCC.

