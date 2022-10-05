The CurderBurger is Back

After what was supposed to be an April Fool’s Day prank became a reality and a guest favorite, Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger – giving those who missed out another chance to try the Cheesy delicacy!

April Fool’s Day, 2021: Culver’s announces a (fictional) menu addition – the CurderBurger. A classic ButterBurger topped with a golden cheese crown that was supposed to be an April Fool’s Day prank, until guests began to demand it become a reality.

October 15, 2021: Culver’s responds to guests’ wishes, and The CurderBurger makes its way into local restaurants for one day only on National Cheese Curd Day (a holiday created by Culver’s). Lines formed around the restaurants even before opening, and many stores sold out of their limited supply by noon with 20% of locations breaking single-day sales records. Reviews ranged from “delicious” to “not sure it should be legal.”

October 12, 2022: By popular demand and nearly a year of requests from guests, the CurderBurger returns in an even bigger way. Guests will have a larger window of opportunity to taste the Deluxe ButterBurger® topped with a crown of golden fried cheese – while supplies last.

Chef Quinn Adkins shares good news about how Culver's is planning to make even the cheesiest of dreams come true this year.

