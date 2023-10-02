The Curdburger is back at Culver's!

Culver's Curderburger is back! What started off as an April Fools’ prank in 2021 has quickly become a tradition at Culver’s Restaurants. The Curderburger is now a fan-craved favorite.

You can get your hands on this crowd-pleasing burger between October 2nd and October 31st or while supplies last - and what better way to celebrate Culver’s National Cheese Curd Day on the 15th! Find the restaurant nearest you at www.Culvers.com

#WCPO9Sponsor