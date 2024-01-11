The Connected Home with Kia

Watch Now
Pete Scalia spoke with Automotive expert James Bell about what electric vehicles are new to market and how electric vehicles can be used for more than just getting from point A to point B.
Electric vehicles are gaining popularity, but even though more electric vehicles are seen on roads nationwide, many consumers still have questions on exactly how they compare to traditional gas-powered vehicles. In addition, electric vehicles can be utilized in some non-traditional ways. For example, did you know that electric vehicles can be used to power your home? Pete Scalia spoke with Automotive expert James Bell about what electric vehicles are new to market and how electric vehicles can be used for more than just getting from point A to point B.

For more information, visit www.kia.com

