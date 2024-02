The Cincinnati VA Medical Center wants all Veterans and former service members to know that they can get free, emergency suicide care when they need it, no matter where they are under the VA COMPACT ACT (Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act).

Todd Sledge, the Chief Public Affairs Officer, joined Michelle Hopkins in studio to discuss the COMPACT Act further and the services available.

Learn more at Cincinnati.VA.gov

