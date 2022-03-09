The Cincinnati VA Medical Center & National Nutrition Month

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Each year in March, we celebrate National Nutrition Month® by promoting the importance of making informed food choices while developing both sound eating and physical activity habits. This year, the National Nutrition Month® theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors.” This theme embraces global cultures, cuisines and inclusivity. By partnering with a VA Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Veterans can learn to create a plate that helps them meet their individual goals while embracing other cultures.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray