The Cincinnati Inspiration Behind Rob Dorgan’s Novel

Author Rob Dorgan shares the Cincinnati inspiration behind Awakening the Mystic, an award-winning visionary fiction novel blending yoga, meditation and cosmic adventure.
A Cincinnati vision sparked an award-winning novel, and author Rob Dorgan is sharing the story behind it. Awakening the Mystic follows a main character searching for inner peace and tapping into ancient practices that unlock yogic superpowers. The book features well-known local landmarks, including Hyde Park, Newport, and Clifton, and recently earned a bronze medal in visionary fiction. You can find Awakening the Mystic at independent bookstores throughout Cincinnati or anywhere books and audiobooks are sold.

Pick up your copy today and explore this Cincinnati-inspired adventure. Learn more at awakeningthemystic.net

