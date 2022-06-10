The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance is returning to Ault Park on Sunday, June 12.

Sunday’s 44th annual Concours d’Elegance is a nationally recognized car show that highlights some of the most spectacular automobiles and motorcycles of all time. Ault Park offers one of the most beautiful settings for a concours in the country. 200 premier collector vehicles are displayed in the formal gardens of this historic park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field. The show features an automotive art show, brunch, and craft beer garden. This is the longest continuously-running concours d’elegance outside of the West Coast, and the 4th longest in the United States. The show has introduced a number of innovations, such as the first regular classes of motorcycles (2000) and Asian collector cars (2006).

For more information, visit ohioconcours.com

