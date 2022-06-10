Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance

The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 11:52:28-04

The Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance is returning to Ault Park on Sunday, June 12.

Sunday’s 44th annual Concours d’Elegance is a nationally recognized car show that highlights some of the most spectacular automobiles and motorcycles of all time. Ault Park offers one of the most beautiful settings for a concours in the country. 200 premier collector vehicles are displayed in the formal gardens of this historic park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field. The show features an automotive art show, brunch, and craft beer garden. This is the longest continuously-running concours d’elegance outside of the West Coast, and the 4th longest in the United States. The show has introduced a number of innovations, such as the first regular classes of motorcycles (2000) and Asian collector cars (2006).

For more information, visit ohioconcours.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.