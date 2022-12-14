Watch Now
The Care Center is Helping Families Thrive

Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 12:09:53-05

For the past 15 years, the Care Center has been assisting families by helping them remove the barriers and build the resources needed to thrive in life. The Care Center’s Executive Director Greg Knake and Development Director Emily Smith joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more about the programs and resources available.

It’s easy for all of us to get stuck in a pattern of life where all we do is survive. And without the right tools and a plan that focuses on you as a whole person is hard to get unstuck. This can leave you wondering if you have what it takes to get ahead in life.

At the Care Center, they understand that getting to the next place in life is hard and they are here to help. The Care Center will help you put a plan into action that will help you remove the barriers and build the resources that you need to thrive in life. And they’ll surround you with a team and resources, so you have what you need to be successful.

If you are interested in Volunteering or donating, visit www.carecenterinfo.com

