Tech to Make Your Life Better

Technology impacts our lives daily in various ways. Whether it’s utilizing your smartphone to order food or retail goods, to monitoring your family, managing the systems in your home and updating work calendars; it’s clear that technology is constantly changing the way we live. Modern society is used to adapting any technology to do new things, carry out almost every task and make business and society run more efficiently. We spoke to ABC News Tech reporter, lifestyle expert and author Stephanie Humphrey who shared some of the newest tech trends for 2022 that will help make your life better.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:09:37-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team