Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Tech Tips for Top Internet Performance

Tech Tips for Top Internet Performance
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 12:48:30-04

When it comes to delivering fast speeds, whether you’re connecting at home or on mobile, our friends at Spectrum have you covered. But how do you make sure you’re getting all the speed you need? Pete Scalia spoke with Spectrum’s Mike Pedelty and Joe Phillips to explain all you need to know about fast internet performance. If you have any questions or need help, Spectrum also offers extensive customer support on the My Spectrum app and at Spectrum.net, via phone and also live chat. For more information on Spectrum Internet and the rest of the Spectrum suite of services, head to spectrum.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.