Tech the Halls with Jennifer Jolly

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but holiday shopping is in full swing! And the clock is ticking to get the most coveted gifts delivered in time for the big day. Tech-life expert Techish by Jennifer Jolly spoke with us about some of the best gadgets to grab while you still can.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.