Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Tech gifts that simplify everyday life

Holiday tech that solves real problems: Jennifer Jolly showcases smart baby monitoring, powerful laptops, gaming must-haves, smart thermostats, and tools that build financial skills
Tech gifts that simplify everyday life
Posted
and last updated

This holiday season, tech expert Jennifer Jolly highlights gadgets that truly make a difference in everyday life. From a connected baby monitor that detects sleep patterns and listens for different types of cries to laptops built for real work and creativity, she showcases gifts that offer real value. Plus, a gaming device that brings popular titles into one place, a smart thermostat with home-monitoring features, and a financial tool that helps kids learn real-world money skills. For more information, visit www.techish.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM