Tech gifts that simplify everyday life

This holiday season, tech expert Jennifer Jolly highlights gadgets that truly make a difference in everyday life. From a connected baby monitor that detects sleep patterns and listens for different types of cries to laptops built for real work and creativity, she showcases gifts that offer real value. Plus, a gaming device that brings popular titles into one place, a smart thermostat with home-monitoring features, and a financial tool that helps kids learn real-world money skills. For more information, visit www.techish.com

