Tax Return Season Preview with Jennifer Jolly

There's a lot of confusion around tax rules the IRS introduced this year, especially with new laws relating to payments for goods and services through mobile payment apps. Tech life expert Techish by Jennifer Jolly helps us navigate some of these questions, and even recommends some ways to help.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:35:27-05
There's a lot of confusion around tax rules the IRS introduced this year, especially with new laws relating to payments for goods and services through mobile payment apps. Tech life expert Techish by Jennifer Jolly helps us navigate some of these questions, and even recommends some ways to help.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team