Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Tax Freedom with Prosperity Asset Management

Tax Freedom with with Prosperity Asset Management
Posted at 1:34 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:34:07-04

Many economists are predicting that taxes will continue to rise over the next couple of years, so what impact is that going to have on your retirement savings? Tony Roberts, President and Founder of Prosperity Asset Management, joined Cincy lifestyle to discuss this more. Prosperity Asset Management is a firm that has helped many individuals and couples live a more secure retirement.

You can attend the next Federal EE Retirement, Tax & Benefits Workshop on September 10th at the Graduate Hotel. It’s completely free to attend.
Sign up at www.prosperityassetmanagement.com/upcoming-events/
When: September 10, 2022 10:00 AM
Where: Graduate Cincinnati Hotel located at 151 Goodman Drive Cincinnati, OH 45219
*Sign in start at 9:30AM, Parking is Free. Coffee & Tea Bar is provided

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.