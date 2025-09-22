Taking steps to lower cancer risk

Cancer impacts millions of people each year, with more than 71,000 new cases reported in Ohio alone in 2022. Early detection through screenings and preventive care can make a critical difference, especially with cancers like breast and colorectal cancer. Lifestyle choices such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding tobacco can also help lower risk.

Dr. Gary Grosel of UnitedHealthcare of Ohio explains the importance of knowing your risk factors, making healthy lifestyle choices, and staying up to date on screenings. Learn more and find resources at UHC.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor