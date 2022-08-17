Watch Now
Taking Control of Taxes with Prosperity Asset Management

Prosperity Asset Management
Posted at 12:46 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 12:46:28-04

Taxes peak everyone's interest. Especially if you are nearing retirement, where one misstep in tax planning can be the difference between retiring comfortable and not retiring at all! Tony Roberts, the Founder and President of Prosperity Asset Management joined Cincy Lifestyle to help us understand federal benefits and how to prepare for retirement.

You can attend the next Federal EE Retirement, Tax & Benefits Workshop on September 10th at the Graduate Hotel. It’s completely free to attend.
Sign up at www.prosperityassetmanagement.com/upcoming-events/

When: September 10, 2022 10:00 AM
Where: Graduate Cincinnati Hotel located at 151 Goodman Drive Cincinnati, OH 45219
*Sign in start at 9:30AM, Parking is Free. Coffee & Tea Bar is provided

