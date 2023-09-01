Watch Now
Tackle The Need For Blood At Hoxworth Blood Center

Tackle The Need For Blood At Hoxworth Blood Center! Jackie Marschall from Hoxworth Blood Center joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to tell us how UC’s Hoxworth Blood Center and the Bearcats are teaming up to tackle the need for blood in greater Cincinnati!
Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 12:26:26-04

Are you the ultimate Bearcat fan? Are you ready to be a lifesaving Bearcat? All blood and platelet donors who donate at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in Blue Ash, Central (Clifton), Ft. Mitchell, North (Mason), Tri-County, West and select mobile blood drives between September 1 - 30 will receive a limited-edition UC Bearcats zip-up hoodie.

Schedule your blood or platelet donation today at hoxworth.org/uc or call 513-451-0910

