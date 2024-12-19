T-Mobile + Boys & Girls Clubs: A Partnership for Student Success

Technology use in education has surged by 226% over the past five years, yet 17 million students in the U.S. still don’t have reliable high-speed internet at home. This lack of access puts students at risk of falling behind their peers, unable to complete digital assignments, stream lessons, or conduct necessary research. To address this gap, T-Mobile launched Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion initiative providing eligible families with free hotspots and access to low-cost laptops and tablets

So far, T-Mobile has already connected over 6 million students to high-speed internet. To reach even more families, T-Mobile has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, expanding access through events and signups. Check eligibility and learn more at www.T-Mobile.com/project10million

#WCPO9Sponsor