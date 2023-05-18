Symptoms of Stroke: Learn What to do and Act Quickly to Save Lives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Many people don’t realize that the faster they act at the first sign of a stroke, the better chance there is of survival. When a stroke goes untreated, nearly two million brain cells die every minute. The good news is that stroke patients can recover. In addition to acting quickly and calling 911, a minimally invasive procedure known as mechanical thrombectomy can help severe stroke patients get back on their feet.

Just in time for Survive Stroke Week, the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery and The Get Ahead of Stroke Campaign are asking everyone to remember the phrase BE FAST to help survive stroke. BE FAST stands for:

B – loss of balance

E – loss of or blurry vision

F – Face drooping

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech difficulty

T – Time to call 911

Dr. Mahesh V. Jayaraman spoke with Pete Scalia about the importance of acting quickly and knowing what to do when you or someone else is having symptoms of a stroke.

Learn more www.SNISOnline.org

