Swing into Fun at Tee 18 Golf

Ever wondered what it's like to combine the thrill of golf with a top-notch entertainment experience? Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw chats with Aaron Horak, owner of Tee 18 Golf, about how this innovative spot is shaking things up.

This indoor facility isn’t just for golfers—it's a community hub where you can refine your game or simply enjoy a dynamic and entertaining atmosphere. From hosting corporate events to casual get-togethers, Tee 18 Golf is designed to cater to everyone. See how they’ve brought a fresh twist to indoor entertainment in Ohio! Located at 15 US-22, Maineville, OH 45039

