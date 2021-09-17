Surviving Son: Afghanistan War Veteran Shares his Story in a New Book

After 20 years, the withdrawal from Afghanistan may be over but the memories will remain for Gold Star families. In a timely new book, author Scott Deluzio chronicles the sacrifices that the military and their families make to keep us safe. We talked to him about his experiences, including how he learned of his brother’s death moments before he found himself in the middle of a firefight with the Taliban, the same group responsible for this brother’s death. It’s a courageous tale of loss, recovery, and the struggle to return to civilian life.
