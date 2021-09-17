Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Surviving Son: Afghanistan War Veteran Shares his Story in a New Book

items.[0].videoTitle
Surviving Son: Afghanistan War Veteran Shares his Story in a New Book
Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 11:35:02-04

After 20 years, the withdrawal from Afghanistan may be over but the memories will remain for Gold Star families. In a timely new book, author Scott Deluzio chronicles the sacrifices that the military and their families make to keep us safe. We talked to him about his experiences, including how he learned of his brother’s death moments before he found himself in the middle of a firefight with the Taliban, the same group responsible for this brother’s death. It’s a courageous tale of loss, recovery, and the struggle to return to civilian life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Searching for a new career? Connect with local companies hiring now!