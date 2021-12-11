Supporting Veteran Caregivers in Your Life

As a family caregiver you play an important role in caring for our nation’s heroes at home and in the community, which is why the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers supportive programs and services to help you become a better caregiver. Caregiving can be extremely demanding, and many caregivers experience isolation and burnout. Some of the most important aspects of becoming a better caregiver is learning how to manage stress and take care of yourself, which is why we have implemented two programs to help ease the stress of caring for our nation’s heroes.Call 513-475-6366 to speak with Caregiver Support Services or visit www.caregiver.va.gov.
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 19:51:58-05
Cincy Lifestyle Team