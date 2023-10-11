Supporting the Nation's First Responders

This year, National First Responders Day falls on Saturday, Oct. 28 – but just 24 hours of recognition doesn’t seem like enough for our neighborhood heroes. The first ones on the scene and the last to leave, selflessly and dutifully serving their communities all year long, First Responders deserve our gratitude for more than one day a year.

First responders are working tirelessly to show up for America’s communities and they need our support more than ever. That’s why Lowe’s is committing to honoring these community servants throughout the month of October and beyond.

“Fire Department Chronicles” Social Media Personality Jason Patton is one of those community servants. A career firefighter and paramedic in Riviera Beach, FL, Jason is not only a respected first responder, but he is also a dedicated mental health advocate with more than 800k followers on Instagram (@firedepartmentchronicles). Jason provides humorous sketch videos that offer a light-hearted look behind the scenes of the stressful situations first responders find themselves in daily.

