Supporting survivors during a season of stress

While the holidays are often filled with joy and connection, they can also be a time of heightened stress, isolation, and increased danger for survivors. Women Helping Women sees a rise in calls during this season as power and control escalate and financial pressure and proximity increase.

CEO Kristin Shrimplin joined Michelle Hopkins to explain why calls spike during the holidays and how Women Helping Women responds wherever survivors are. From responding to 911 calls and hospital visits to court accompaniment, support groups and a 24-7 confidential hotline, the agency focuses on removing barriers and walking alongside survivors every step of the way.

For support or to learn how to help, visit womenhelpingwomen.org.

#WCPO9Sponsor