Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Supporting Small Businesses this Season

Supporting Small Businesses this Season
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 10:40:05-05

Despite economic uncertainty, consumers are ready to shop in a big way this holiday season. New survey data from the Intuit QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Report found that 42% of US consumers – or an estimated 109 million people – expect to spend more this holiday season compared to last year, with nearly half of consumers expected to do 50% or more of their shopping at small businesses.

Small business expert Nicaila Matthews Okome, Founder of the podcast network Side Hustle Pro, joined Pete Scalia to talk more about this increase in holiday spending and support of shopping small and how small businesses can capture this surge, as well as share some of her favorite small businesses for gift giving.

For more information, visit www.quickbooks.intuit.com/r/holidays

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023