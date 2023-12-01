Supporting Small Businesses this Season

Despite economic uncertainty, consumers are ready to shop in a big way this holiday season. New survey data from the Intuit QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Report found that 42% of US consumers – or an estimated 109 million people – expect to spend more this holiday season compared to last year, with nearly half of consumers expected to do 50% or more of their shopping at small businesses.

Small business expert Nicaila Matthews Okome, Founder of the podcast network Side Hustle Pro, joined Pete Scalia to talk more about this increase in holiday spending and support of shopping small and how small businesses can capture this surge, as well as share some of her favorite small businesses for gift giving.

