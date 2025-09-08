Supporting neighbors in need through the Toolbelt Ball
Celebrate a night of impact at the Toolbelt Ball Sept. 13. This black-tie gala features dinner, dancing, and auctions to raise funds for PWC’s Modifications for Mobility program.
The Toolbelt Ball is more than a party… it’s a purpose! On Sept. 13, join People Working Cooperatively for a black-tie evening that raises funds for critical home modifications for neighbors with disabilities. Tickets available now: pwchomerepairs.org/toolbeltball.
