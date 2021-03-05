Supporting Minority Female Entrepreneurs with New VISA Program

The pandemic has impacted all small businesses, but those run by women and people of color have been disproportionately affected. But today we're going to hear about a new hyper-local program from Visa aimed to accelerate financial and educational support for underrepresented communities and women-owned small businesses.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.