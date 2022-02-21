Superior Career Fair Tip #2: Do Some Research

Now it's time for our Superior Career Fairs Tip of the Day!
Tip #2 - Do your homework and research employers ahead of time. This way, you won't just know which companies will be there, but which ones you'll want to talk to when you arrive. A full list of employers in attendance can be found at scfairs.com. Just a reminder, the Superior Career Fair is happening on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 11AM- 3PM at the Holiday Inn on Airport Exchange Rd. in Erlanger, Kentucky. For more info, visit SuperiorCareerFairs.com.
