Superior Career Fair Tip #1: Bring Lots of Resumes
Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:28:43-05
Now it's time for our Superior Career Fairs Tip of the Day!
Tip #1 - Be prepared and bring plenty of resumes. There will be at least 30 companies in attendance, so you want to be sure you have enough resumes to hand out to any potential employers. Just a reminder, the Superior Career Fair is happening on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 11AM- 3PM at the Holiday Inn on Airport Exchange Rd. in Erlanger, Kentucky. For more info, visit SuperiorCareerFairs.com
