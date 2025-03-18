Super Saturday Sale at Appliance Factory
Super Saturday Sale at Appliance Factory
Big Savings Alert! Looking to upgrade your home with top-brand appliances or a quality mattress? Don’t miss Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom’s Super Saturday Sale on March 22nd.
- Enjoy up to 60% off new in-the-box appliances with full warranty.
- Mattress deals include the deluxe Purple Queen mattress for just $999 (mention Super Saturday to claim the offer!)
For more information, visit www.appliancefactory.com
