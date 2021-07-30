Watch
Sunrise Treatment Center: Helping Those Battling Opioid Addiction

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Opioid abuse has been a serious struggle in our community for the past decade at least. If you or someone you know is battling opioid abuse, know that there is hope and there is help. We talked to Cincinnati native and founder of the Sunrise Treatment Center about the importance of helping his hometown.

