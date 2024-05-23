Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Summertime Fun with Magna-Tiles Sets at Walmart

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start of summer - a time when kids enjoy pool days and popsicles while parents panic about summer learning loss and how to fill all that free time.
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 13:43:03-04

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start of summer - a time when kids enjoy pool days and popsicles while parents panic about summer learning loss and how to fill all that free time. To help ease those concerns, we're joined by child development specialist and parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi with a fun way to keep kids entertained AND learning this summer.

Magna-Tiles® sets are available now at your local Walmart store

For more information visit magnatiles.com or follow @magnatiles

Featured sets:
MAGNA-TILES Builder 32-Piece Set MAGNA-TILES XTRAS: Roads 12-Piece Set MAGNA-TILES Classic 37-Piece Set MAGNA-TILES Dino World 40-Piece Set

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!