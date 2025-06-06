Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Summertime Essentials for Families with Carly Dorogi

Summer is here and while the kids are thrilled, parents everywhere are wondering how to keep them busy, learning, and having fun. Carly Dorogi shares smart and simple summertime solutions.
Summertime Essentials for Families with Carly Dorogi
Posted

Summer is here—and while the kids are thrilled, parents everywhere are wondering how to keep them busy, learning, and having fun. Today, we were joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, who has some smart and simple summertime solutions.

For more information visit CarlyOnTV.com or on IG @CarlyDorogi

Featured Solutions:

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw