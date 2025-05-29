Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Summer Window Upgrades: What You Need To Know

From energy-saving features to expert installers and a lifetime warranty, Joey Jones of Window Nation shares why now is the smart time to upgrade your home’s windows
Summer Window Upgrades: What You Need To Know
Posted
and last updated

From in-home consultations to lifetime warranties, Window Nation is making window upgrades easier than ever. Local Sales Manager Joey Jones joined Michelle Hopkins to share how to get started and how to save big. Visit WindowNation.com for details.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw