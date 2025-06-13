Summer Travel and Tech-Savvy Stays
Prev
Next
Plan the perfect summer escape in Central Texas. From tubing and BBQ to digital check-in trends, travel expert Laura Begley Bloom shares where to go and how to get there.
Posted
Planning a summer trip? Travel pro Laura Begley Bloom joined Michelle Hopkins to share her favorite summer spots, plus how hotel tech is making check-ins easier than ever. Learn more at traveltexas.com and mews.com.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..