Summer Risks to Heart Health

Summer is in full swing. Barbecues, vacations, slower routines – it’s a season to be enjoyed, but summer can be a difficult time to stay on track when it comes to heart-healthy choices.

And it’s not only the indulgent foods and lazy days that can threaten heart health – the weather itself may affect blood pressure, especially among those with heart disease. Very high heat and humidity, like much of the US has been experiencing this summer, can cause the heart to beat faster while circulating twice as much blood per minute than on a normal day.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in America, and for adults living with heart disease, summer is a time to double down on healthy routines. Bayer® Aspirin Partner, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, New York-based cardiologist, author and women’s wellness advocate, provides important tips and reminders for prioritizing healthy heart lifestyle choices.

